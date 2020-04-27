|
|
Stephanie Lynn Zachow
Milwaukee - Stephanie Lynn lovingly known as "Peanut", born June 21st, 1992, was called to her eternal home on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 27. Stephanie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to her loving parents Randy (Heidi) Zachow and Debra (Dominic) Arata. She grew up in New Berlin with her sister, Christine (Stephen) Robers, brother, Randy (Kyal) Zachow, and brother, Ryan Zachow. A loving Aunt to Mason and Addison Robers (Godchild).
Stephanie lived in Milwaukee on the East Side and was working at the Metro Market in Shorewood - an essential, on the front lines, during the COVID pandemic, working tirelessly for everyone to make sure that the shelves were full. She worked in the produce department and was always very proud of the displays she would create as people entered the store. When you would see her working her hat would be a little tilted to the side her hair disheveled holding the price checker "at the ready" to place a price on any fruit or vegetable that passed her by!
Stephanie had the best laugh, was consistently the loudest person in the room, and strived to show love to everyone that she met. She always signed off every call, text, or hangout with "I Love You". Stephanie loved animals and children, especially her nephew Mason and niece Addison, they were the light of her life. Stephanie loved to be surrounded by people but also loved her own space. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She strived to keep harmony and happiness. Stephanie touched more lives than she realized and put a smile on everyone's face.
Her passion was to spread love and happiness to everyone around her with her infectious laugh. Let us remember Stephanie and celebrate her life, until we meet again!
Survived by her grandmothers Rita Zachow and Muriel Jackson. She is preceded in death by grandparents William and Marilyn Zachow, Donald and Lois Doffek, Walter Jackson, and Louis and Dorothy Arata. Survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Private services to be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials appreciated to the family for her Goddaughter Addison's educational fund or the Milwaukee Alano Club.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020