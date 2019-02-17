Services
Stephanie M. (Steffie) Bova


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Stephanie M. (Steffie) Bova Notice
Bova, Stephanie M. (Steffie) (Nee Sauser) Age 74, of Milwaukee (formerly of Pine City, MN), was freed from all ailments and summoned to Heaven on 1/29/19. Born 6/29/44 in Milwaukee to the late Luella (Jeanne) (Roberg) and William E. Sauser. Steffie was a brilliant, amazingly talented person, visual artist and writer; employee; community volunteer; active 45-year member of All Saints Catholic Church; and dialysis survivor for 23+ years. She is survived by daughters Erica (Michael); and Katherine; granddaughters Jasmine and Janell; great-grandchildren Jaida, Jailey and Davion, Jr; former husband, Joseph (Joe); Aunt Kay; siblings Paul (Mary), Dorothy (Gary) and Michael (Mary Ellen); cousins, beloved friends and church family. SERVICES AND MEAL on SAT, FEB 23rd--9-10, Memorial Visitation/showing of Stephanie's artwork; 10 a.m. Funeral Mass, with meal to follow in church basement, all held at All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53209. Please make any donations in her name to Children's International- https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
