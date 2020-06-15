Stephanie Pogodzinski (nee Kowalinski)New Berlin - Joined her loving husband, John, Sunday June 14,2020 at the age of 92 years. Proud mom of Gary (Maggie) Pogodzinski. Loving grandma to Shannon, Tiffany, Ryan and Justin. Great-grandma to Colton, Madelyn and Landon. Loved by other relatives.Will especially be remembered for her deep love for her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She gave so much of her love to all of them and beamed when she talked about them. We are so thankful for the love, time and care that she gave all of us! She will always be in our hearts! Private memorial services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home.