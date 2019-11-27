|
Stephen A. Dolezar "Red"
Slinger - Stephen A. Dolezar "Red" of Slinger passed away surrounded by his family Friday November 22, 2019 at the age of 83 years. He was born July 3, 1936 in Milwaukee the son of Stephen and Theresa (nee Schlidt) Dolezar. He is survived by his loving wife Jane (nee Kopchinski) of 54 years, his loving children Mark (Laura), Brian Dolezar, Jane (Thom) Waite and Jennifer Dolzear, his sister Teri (Hank) Westendorf and sister-in-law Laine Dolezar, 7 grandchildren, nieces' nephews' other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by son Stephen and brother Dennis.
Family will receive relatives and friends Friday January 10, 2020 from 12:30-2PM at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St. Hartford, WI. Memorial service will follow at 2PM at the funeral home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be apricated. www.alz.WI
Red was own and operated "Red's Hideaway" in Milwaukee. It was the "Cheers" of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019