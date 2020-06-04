Stephen Alan Steiner IIGlendale - Stephen Alan Steiner II ("Steve") passed on into the hands of our Lord from natural causes on May 31, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lorna (née Wilsdon; children, Samantha Cruz (Brandon) and Stephen Steiner III; his sister, Susan Wulz (Riley); and was the best Papa to his grandson, William. Born to parents Stephen and Edith and a Milwaukee native, he loved his family and enjoyed fishing, cooking, working in his yard, movies, and his dogs. He held a BA in History and Political Science from UWM and was fascinated by the WWII era. During the Vietnam War, he served as an aircraft technician with the rank of sergeant in the US Air Force in Thailand, and while stationed in Tucson, AZ in 1969, met the love of his life, Lorna, to whom he was married 50 joyful years. He was a loving father, supporting his family as a salesman of industrial equipment and eventually owning his own company, Associated Equipment. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Memorial Lutheran Church—Good News in Action,7701 N. Green Bay Rd., Glendale, WI 53209, to support the St. Vincent De Paul Meal Program, for which he dutifully prepared meals for many years.