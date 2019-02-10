|
Albrecht, Stephen D. "Steve" Thurs. Jan. 31, 2019 age 59. Father of Eric (Sarah) and Aron (Kalin) Albrecht, grandfather of Alexandra, Hannah, Redmond and Luke, and brother of David Albrecht. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Shirley (Nee White) Albrecht and brothers Michael (Rosemarie) and Scott (Marina) Albrecht. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton, WI later this year. See funeral home website for updated service information. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019