Stephen "Steve" D. Cicantelli
Surrounded by his loving family, Steve passed away peacefully at his lake home on Mon. June 15, 2020, at the age of 68. He was the retired Publisher of the West Bend Daily News and Vice-President of Sales for Conley Media. First diagnosed with cancer in 1993, Steve fought with strength and determination to give his family many happy years. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Steve grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from UW-Whitewater. He married Angie Szunder in 1985 and they resided in West Bend. Steve's family and friends have many beautiful memories of sharing his love of boating at his lake home on Chain O Lakes in Waupaca, his happy place. In addition to being a wonderful husband and father, Steve loved being a grandfather. He is survived by his wife Angie Ciccantelli, daughter Alyssa (Travis) Rose, grandson Landon Rose and siblings Kathy (Frank) Surico, Pat (David) Popalisky, Dave Ciccantelli, Meg Ciccantelli and Anne Christensen. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Mark and Sheila (Nee Fay) Ciccantelli and in-laws Erwin and Anna (Nee Mayer) Szunder. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Wed. June 24, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg, WI. Due to the challenging times of Coronavirus, a public Celebration of Steve's life will be held in 2021. If you would like to receive information regarding the Celebration of Life in 2021 please send your email contact information to info@eernissefh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society Research or the Jewish Community Pantry in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.