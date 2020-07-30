Stephen D. PolkaPassed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Steve's wife Ruth Polka (Rabideau), his daughters Cheryl Polka and Carolyn Polka, and his grandsons Griffin Croft, Julian Rodriguez, and Benjamin Rodriguez are devastated by his passing. Steve is survived by his sisters Marlene Rydzewski and June (Bob) Dyar both of Largo, Florida. He is further survived by his in-laws James (Michele) Rabideau and Jean (Michael) Ryan. Steve is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Steve was born and raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Greenfield High School.Steve spent over 30 years with the Milwaukee Police Department at District #3. He also served over 25 years in the United States Army retiring with the rank of Major. Recently Steve was serving as the XO of the South East Wisconsin Young Marines.Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 with service to follow.See you later sweetheart. I love you.