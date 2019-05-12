|
Haughey, Dr. Stephen Dr. Stephen Haughey M.D. of Whitefish Bay was born into eternal life on May 1, 2019 at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dr. Haughey had a Family Practice office in Elm Grove, WI for over 25 years where he attended to his patients alongside his physician assistant wife Carol and nurse son Shaun. In the years prior to his death, Dr. Haughey was a member of the health team at the Muslim Community Health Center and Outreach Community Health Center. Steve had a passion for bicycling and was the president of the Milwaukee Bicycle Collective. Steve was preceded in death by his father Dr. Robert Haughey, Juanita (Meadows), brother-in-law Sam Harper, sister-in-law Mary (Hess) Koehnke, sister-in-law Lori Brown-Hess. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol (Hess), two loved sons Shaun and Brandon; sisters Pat Harper, Bonnie (Tony) Yageila, Danielle Graves, Beth (Michael) Moore; brothers Rob (Rosemary Malatesta), Mark, and Phillip (Susan Linders); brother-in-law Tom Hess, brother-in-law Tim (Brenda) Hess, brother-in-law Dennis Koehnke. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to Dr. Deepak Kilari and Dr. Kurt Oesterling for their exceptional care. A funeral service will be held on Saturday May 25th, 2019, 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church on Wildwood Ave. Whitefish Bay, WI with a reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muslim Community Health Center at 803 W. Layton Ave. Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019