Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Hodges Notice
Stephen Hodges

Milwaukee - God called him home on April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Dearest husband for 65 years of Gloria. Much loved daddy of Claran (Lou) Stovich and Kristi (Tom) Jendusa. Loving Papa of Amanda, Erin (Danny), Joshua, Steven (Nick), Nick (Shannon), Samantha and Glorian. Great grandfather of Hope, Addison and Michael. Brother of Helen, Viola, Randy and Lindberg. Special thanks to Fr. Herbert Schubert for his friendship and spiritual guidance over the years. Lifelong friend of Robert Rinderle. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. He was a WWII Navy Medic and United States Letter Carrier. SPECIAL THANKS to Fresenius Dialysis and his numerous caregivers for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at a later date. Private Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donations can be made in his honor or memory to the of Wisconsin. Or can be made on the website. www.kidneywi.org

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline