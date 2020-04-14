|
Stephen Hodges
Milwaukee - God called him home on April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Dearest husband for 65 years of Gloria. Much loved daddy of Claran (Lou) Stovich and Kristi (Tom) Jendusa. Loving Papa of Amanda, Erin (Danny), Joshua, Steven (Nick), Nick (Shannon), Samantha and Glorian. Great grandfather of Hope, Addison and Michael. Brother of Helen, Viola, Randy and Lindberg. Special thanks to Fr. Herbert Schubert for his friendship and spiritual guidance over the years. Lifelong friend of Robert Rinderle. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. He was a WWII Navy Medic and United States Letter Carrier. SPECIAL THANKS to Fresenius Dialysis and his numerous caregivers for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at a later date. Private Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donations can be made in his honor or memory to the of Wisconsin. Or can be made on the website. www.kidneywi.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020