Stephen J. Janik
Born to Eternal Life January 29, 2020. Age 89 years. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Tillie (nee Hlavac). Loving father to Thomas (Marie). Proud grandpa to Chelsea and Teddy (Rylee Wolfe). Further survived by loving sister-in-law Emily (the late Andy) Hlavac and special friend Helen (the late Stanley) Glocka and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary, sister Mary (Stephen) Marman, brother Paul (Janet) Janik and their son Michael, also Maureen Janik (Mother to Chelsea and Teddy).
Veteran of the Korean War. Retiree from the US Post Office. Member of American Legion #490 and Slovak Catholic Sokols 147. Avid fan of Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Golden Eagles. He also loved playing dart ball and softball into his 80's.
Visitation Thursday, February 6 at Mother of Good Counsel Parish from 11 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Downs Syndrome Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020