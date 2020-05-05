Stephen J. Neubauer
Stephen J. Neubauer of Milwaukee, aged 62 years, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2020 of coronary heart disease.
Stephen was born to James R. Neubauer and June C. (nee Engerson) Neubauer on August 7, 1957. Graduating from John Marshall High School in 1975, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Recreation Therapy from UW-LaCrosse. There he enjoyed athletics, playing defensive half-back on the UW-L football team where he earned his nickname "crunch". He eventually earned an additional degree in Special Education from UW-Milwaukee. Stephen taught in the Milwaukee area, eventually retiring in 2018. Stephen married his former wife Patricia (nee Schendel) Neubauer on August 15, 1992, maintaining a close friendship all throughout his life. Stephen was heavily involved in fellowship at Immanuel Baptist Church, Brookfield, participating in outreach ministry and the Streetlife Communities.
Stephen is preceded in death by his mother June C. ( Engerson) Neubauer in 1997. He is survived by his father James R. Neubauer, his former wife Patricia (Schendel) Neubauer and his three sisters; Julie (Chris) Meyer, Katherine (Gene) Phillips and Christine (Tim) Wolff. His beloved nieces and nephews include; Carrie Morgan, Michelle Mojica, Stephanie Phillips, Timothy Wolff Jr., Stacie Phillips, Joshua Wolff, Shelby Phillips, Lindsay Wolff, Kylie Wolff and seven great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date to be announced. The family is requesting any donations in Stephen's name to be made out to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or to Make-a-Wish.
