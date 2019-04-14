|
|
Spidell, Stephen J. "Stevie" Found eternal peace on Thursday, April 11, 2019, age 51 years. Beloved husband for 21 years to Magaly Santana-Spidell. Loving Papa of Tatyana and Esteban. Dearest son of Thomas and Carol Spidell. Cherished brother of Tom (Heidi) Spidell, Chris Konkolowski, Paula (Paul) Uselton, Mary (fiance, Jeff Wood) Spidell, Edward (Janina) Spidell. Fond son-in-law of Blanca Guzman. Dear brother-in-law of Margie (Dave) Skokan, Miguel Guzman, and the late Mel Cuevas. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, his amigos at Hickory Landscaping Inc., and many, many friends. Steve, along with his wife, Magaly, owned and operated Hickory Landscaping Inc. for over 34 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. As a big hearted, hard-working, self-made man, Steve was always willing to help others. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4-8 PM, Time of Sharing at 7 PM. Visitation also, Wednesday at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO CHURCH, 2530 S. Howell Ave., from 10-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's memory to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019