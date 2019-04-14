Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Spidell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. "Stevie" Spidell

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stephen J. "Stevie" Spidell Notice
Spidell, Stephen J. "Stevie" Found eternal peace on Thursday, April 11, 2019, age 51 years. Beloved husband for 21 years to Magaly Santana-Spidell. Loving Papa of Tatyana and Esteban. Dearest son of Thomas and Carol Spidell. Cherished brother of Tom (Heidi) Spidell, Chris Konkolowski, Paula (Paul) Uselton, Mary (fiance, Jeff Wood) Spidell, Edward (Janina) Spidell. Fond son-in-law of Blanca Guzman. Dear brother-in-law of Margie (Dave) Skokan, Miguel Guzman, and the late Mel Cuevas. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, his amigos at Hickory Landscaping Inc., and many, many friends. Steve, along with his wife, Magaly, owned and operated Hickory Landscaping Inc. for over 34 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. As a big hearted, hard-working, self-made man, Steve was always willing to help others. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4-8 PM, Time of Sharing at 7 PM. Visitation also, Wednesday at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO CHURCH, 2530 S. Howell Ave., from 10-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's memory to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now