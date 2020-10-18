1/1
Stephen M. Baumgartner
Stephen M. Baumgartner

Of Hartland. Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020, at age 69. He will be greatly missed by his sons Brian (Donya) and Dan (Rosa Moctezuma) Baumgartner and their mother Denise Baumgartner. Proud Grandpa of Zachary Tadin, Andrew Tadin, Leslie (Luke Will) Tadin, and Cole Baumgartner. Amazing Brother of Linda (the late Ken) Brown and Karen (Jeff) Erickson. Also loved by nieces, nephews, friends, and the love of his life -- the late Donna Wagner, and her family. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Ellen, and brother Mark.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, from 3-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Assoc. are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
