Stephen M. Bolingbroke
1943 - 2020
Stephen M. Bolingbroke

Whitefish Bay - Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Resident of Whitefish Bay. Beloved husband for 39 years of Sharon (nee Schuppner) Bolingbroke. Loving father of Heather (David) Prekop and Ross Bolingbroke. Proud grandfather of Jack and Madeline Prekop. Dear brother of the late Sally J. Fritz; brother-in-law of Jim Fritz. Further survived by other relatives and good friends.

Steve was a man of much energy, with a passion for work, travel and all things planes, trains and automobiles. He owned his own company Development Collaborative, Ltd which he as an architect and contractor, would design and build high-end retail stores. He was known for his attention to detail in design, and was proud of his many titles: FRAIA, AACA, AIA, NCARB, Architect, ATP.

Steve loved to travel, having been to Europe, Africa and Asia, having lived in Australia for five years where he finished his Architectural degree (one of the many colleges he attended), and enjoying trips to the Caribbean in his later years. Steve also enjoyed spending time at his lake home in Minocqua where he would fly his family to on weekends.

Steve owned three airplanes, was a collector of many classic cars and boats, and a long-time member of the Milwaukee Yacht Club, the Model T Ford Club and Antique and Classic Boat Society.

Steve's abundance of energy and passion meant he lived life to the fullest, having fought pancreatic cancer for nearly seven years. He will be remembered and honored as a strong albeit stubborn and proud man, father, husband and friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 10:00 AM at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E. Silver Spring Drive. Because of the COVID 19 Pandemic, only the immediate family will be present, they encourage friends to please view the service through live streaming beginning at 9:45 AM. To stream online, please go to: umcwfb.org






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
