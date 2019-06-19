|
Teshner, Stephen Mark O'Neil Passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 26. Lovingly survived by his parents, Stephen and Peggy, his sister, Margaret, his grandparents, Lee and Sue, and his girlfriend Kora. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 at St. Bernard Catholic church (1500 Wauwatosa Avenue Wauwatosa, WI 53213) from 1PM to 3PM, Mass of Christian Burial at 3:15PM. Private committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stephen's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019