Stephen P. "Buddy" Gradinjan



Greendale - Lt. Col. USAF retired, age 81, went to heaven on April 29, 2020. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Cecelia (Strobl), children - Steven (Ruth), Yvette Milewski (Tony), and Paige Camp (Wally), grandchildren - Stephen, Tony, Jenna, Dallas, and Payton, siblings - Carey Snyder (Edward), and Vincent (Shelly) and other family and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Marie (Gence) Gradinjan, sister Maryanne Wagner (Clarence).



Stephen proudly served his country as a career USAF navigator, logging 1,000's of hours in B-47, T-29 and C-130 aircraft, and was a Vietnam war veteran. He was a multi-talented individual who loved fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, and art. After retirement, he especially loved establishing/working on his property near Phillips, WI. The property was his "paradise on earth," where he could provide a unique opportunity for his family to enjoy the great outdoors.



No words can express how much we are going to miss Stephen. He was a great father and role model to those who were lucky enough to know him. He demonstrated incredible courage during his fight with health issues over the past several years. We will miss him dearly and cherish all the great memories of the love he gave us and time spent together. We can all be comforted knowing that he is now in God's hands and his suffering is over.



The family would like to thank all the health care providers that helped Stephen extend his time on earth.



Due to the current situation in the world, a memorial service for Stephen will be scheduled for a future date to be determined.

















To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store