|
|
Watt, Stephen Scott Hartland. Born to Eternal Life June 5, 2019. Age 49. Member of the Oneida Tribe. Survived by his wife Sandi, daughters Kayla and Sky, sons David (Kendall), Nick (Shauna), Anthony (Lindsey), Joey (Amber), and Matthew (Lexie), mother Caroleen, brother Chris (Tracy), sister Agnes and 13 grandchildren. Preceded in death by father Clarence. Funeral Service 6 PM Monday June 10 at the funeral home. Visitation 4 PM until the time of Services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019