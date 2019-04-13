Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Young

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stephen Young Notice
Young, Stephen April 11, 2019, age 79, of Mequon. Preceded in death by loving wife Barbara Young. Dear father of Joel (Michele) Young and Jodi (Todd) Miller. Cherished grandfather of Morgan and Michael Young; Jonah Miller. Special companion of Lillian Teplinsky. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services 12:30 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Congregation Shalom.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now