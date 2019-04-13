|
|
Young, Stephen April 11, 2019, age 79, of Mequon. Preceded in death by loving wife Barbara Young. Dear father of Joel (Michele) Young and Jodi (Todd) Miller. Cherished grandfather of Morgan and Michael Young; Jonah Miller. Special companion of Lillian Teplinsky. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services 12:30 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Congregation Shalom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019