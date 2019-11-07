Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
166 S. Hawley Ct.
Milwaukee, WI
Stevan Lichtig Notice
Stevan Lichtig

Rio Rancho - Passed away November 6, 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by his parents Julian and Carol Lichtig. Survived by his wife Marcy (nee Bernstein), his sons Asher Jacob, Sam, and Daniel Evan. Further survived by his brother Mitchell Lichtig, many friends, and relatives. Stevan ran Fine-Line Products for most of his life, retiring to Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Graveside services 11 AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
