Stevan "Bato" Radjenovic
1928 - 2020
Stevan "Bato" Radjenovic

Passed to eternal life at home on Saturday November 14, 2020 at age 92. He was a son, brother, nephew, cousin, soldier, husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, leader, skilled worker, and friend. He was born in the village of Srb Lika Yugoslavia on June 26, 1928 to father Stevo Radjenovic (deceased since 1961) who was a member of the House of Representatives of the royal Yugoslav government from 1937 to 1941 and mother Mileva (Omcikus) Radjenovic (deceased since 1971). He lived in Banja Luka with his maternal uncle while attending high school. At the onset of World War II, he served in Draza Mihailovich's Chetnik Army and after the war lived in Italy serving with the British Army for 8 months. With his parents and younger sister, he immigrated to the United States settling in Wisconsin rather than returning to communist Yugoslavia. He was married to his beloved wife Mildred (Drobac) Radjenovic in Milwaukee on July 5, 1952 until her death in November 2018. He is survived by his loving children daughter Doreen Radjenovic Derr of Atlantic Beach, Florida and son George Radjenovic of Peoria, Illinois. He is also survived by his nephew Ronald Drobac, and nieces Darlene Lalich, Donna Keckeisen, and Linda Rehfeld, other relatives, kumovi, God-children, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Nevenka (Radjenovic) Sokolovic, brother-in-law Bozidar Sokolovic, nephew Dan Sokolovic, and son-in-law Elwood L. Derr Jr. He had three brothers who died as infants in 1922, 1925, and1932. He was also preceeded in death by his wife's siblings Milan Drobac, Dusan Drobac, Peter Drobac, Robert Drobac and their spouses. Stevan proudly served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean war. He worked as a machinist at Harnischfeger Corporation and retired after 40 years of service. He served as president (1972-1974) and secretary (1965-1970) of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee and was also a board member of the Midwest Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In recognition for his dedication and service to Serbian Orthodoxy, he received the Order of St Sava medal. In 1999, he was selected to lead the Movement (Pokret) of Serbian Chetniks Ravne Gore which he did until the Congress of the Movement in May 2018 when he was unanimously proclaimed Honorary President of the Movement. Visitation will be Thursday November 19 at 12:30 pm at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave with Funeral Service at 1:30 pm followed by burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required during the church visitation and service as well as distancing 6 feet apart from others not in your household. Special thanks for skilled and compassionate support from Rent-A-Daughter home healthcare agency caregivers Tok, Rosie, and Gabby. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee are suggested.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
