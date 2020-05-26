Steve A. Johnson
Steve A. Johnson

Steve A. Johnson of South Milwaukee, WI, born December 22, 1962, passed away May 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Judith Johnson. He is survived by his father, Richard (Mary) Johnson, brother Scott (Mary), sister Carla (Buddy), niece Jenna Beth, two children Jacklyn (Jeremiah), Marty, and four grandchildren LaTasha, Jonathan, Teagan, and Jessie. Steve was a long-time employee of J.K. Hackl.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
