Steve A. Johnson



Steve A. Johnson of South Milwaukee, WI, born December 22, 1962, passed away May 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Steve was preceded in death by his mother Judith Johnson. He is survived by his father, Richard (Mary) Johnson, brother Scott (Mary), sister Carla (Buddy), niece Jenna Beth, two children Jacklyn (Jeremiah), Marty, and four grandchildren LaTasha, Jonathan, Teagan, and Jessie. Steve was a long-time employee of J.K. Hackl.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store