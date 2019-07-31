|
Kalman, Steve F. Found peace on Saturday, June 22, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved husband of the late Jeri Ann Kalman (nee Wittstruck) Beloved dad of Mark and Scott Kalman and Cindy (Joe) Bilyeu. Cherished grandpa of Jessica (Tim) Juneau PsyD, Scott Kalman Jr. (Julia), Steven Kalman (Miranda), Christopher Kalman (Natalia) and Sophie Bilyeu. Cherished great-grandpa of Nayeli, Alora, Eloise, Mason and Gizella. Dear brother of Col. Keith (Maj. Donna) Kalman. Fond brother-in-law of Lois Essers. Further survived by other family and many friends. Steve worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years and retired as the Postmaster of Franksville. He was an Eagle Scout recipient and remained active in scouting with Pack 42. Steve was a member of the NRA, avid gun collector and a entrepreneur at heart, owning a pet store and wedding photographer business. Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:30 AM-11:00 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019