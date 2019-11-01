|
Steve E. Gaveras
Brookfield - Born November 30, 1922 to Epaminondas and Stavroula Gaveras. Husband of the late Dolores nee Reuter for 63 years. Survived by children Dr. Peter (Debra), Stephanie (Leon Jacobsen) Gaveras-Jacobsen, Alexander, Pamela, Stasia (Matthew Langendorf). Grandchildren Nicholas, Diane, Patrick, Alyssa Jacobsen, Katy, Maya, Bennett Langendorf and Great-grandchild Grace Dunco. Sisters Ann (the late Milton) Kapitz, the late Chrysoula and John Skodras, Magdalene (the late Joseph) Wos.
Steve graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940, then attended both UW Madison and Marquette University. Receiving Industrial Purchasing Degree from Marquette. Steve was employed at Juneau Meat Market, Cutler-Hammer and Pabst Brewing Company. In World War II served at Ft. Warren, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Steve received commission as Lieutenant in Quartermaster Corps at Fort Lee, VA. He served as Base Supply Purchasing and Contracting Officer at South Plains, in Lubbock, TX, Randolph Field San Antonio, TX, Tinker Field, OK and Kansas City, KS. Recalled during Korean War to Chanute Field, IL. Attached to Reserves at Selfridge Field, MI and O'Hare Field, IL. Steve received Commendations from President Harry S. Truman and General Hap Arnold.
Steve was District Retail Sales Manager at Toledo Scale Corporation and later retired from Hobart Corporation as a National Account Manager. Steve was the owner of Galleria News and Tobacco in the US Bank Tower starting about 1975. He was Office Administrator of United Purchasing Company of Wisconsin, an independent restaurant group. He was a member of the AHEPA Chapter #43 for 73 years, serving as President on seven occasions. He was a member of the American Legion Post #449, Milwaukee Harmony Lodge #261 and a 71-year member of the Masonic Order. He served on Parish Boards at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, serving as President in 1955.
He was a staunch fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Golden Eagles, honoring them by decorating a special seasonal tree during the Christmas holiday. His favorite team was the Gaveras family, and Steve continually celebrated the presence of his children, siblings and extended family, and shared a very special love for his wife Dolores, whom he loved with all his heart.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3-6PM Trisagion 5PM. Additional Visitation at STS. CONSTANTINE AND HELEN CHURCH, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, WI, Monday, November 11, 2019, 11-11:30AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and St. Camillus Hospice.
Donations appreciated to the or the Milwaukee AHEPA Chapter #43 Scholarship Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019