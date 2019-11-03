|
|
Steve Gaveras
Brookfield - Born November 30, 1922 to Epaminondas and Stavroula Gaveras. Husband of the late Dolores (nee Reuter). Survived by children Peter (Debra), Stephanie Gaveras-Jacobsen (Leon Jacobsen), Alexander, Pamela, Stasia (Matthew Langendorf). Grandchildren Nicholas, Diane, Patrick, and Alyssa Jacobsen; Katy, Maya, and Bennett Langendorf, and great-grandchild Grace Dunco. Further survived by his sisters Ann Kapitz, the late Chrysoula Skodras, and Magdalene Wos.
Steve graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940, then attended both UW Madison and Marquette University where he received an Industrial Purchasing Degree. Steve was employed at Juneau Meat Market, Cutler-Hammer and Pabst Brewing Company. In World War II he served at Ft. Warren-Cheyenne, WY. Steve received commission as Lieutenant in Quartermaster Corps at Fort Lee, VA. He served as Base Supply Purchasing and Contracting Officer at South Plains, in Lubbock, TX; Randolph Field, San Antonio, TX; Tinker Field, OK and Kansas City, KS. Recalled to service during the Korean War to Chanute Field, IL. Attached to Reserves at Selfridge Field, MI and O'Hare Field, IL. Steve received Commendations from President Harry S. Truman and General Hap Arnold.
Steve was District Retail Sales Manager at Toledo Scale Corporation and later retired from Hobart Corporation as a National Account Manager. Steve was the owner of Galleria News and Tobacco in the US Bank Tower. In his later years, he was Office Administrator of United Purchasing Company of Wisconsin. He was a member of the AHEPA Chapter #43 for 73 years, serving as President on seven occasions. He was a member of the American Legion Post #449, Milwaukee Harmony Lodge #261, and a 71-year member of the Masonic Order. Steve served on Parish Boards at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, serving as President in 1955.
Steve was an enthusiastic super-fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Golden Eagles. He valued the presence of his children, siblings and extended family and held a special love for his wife, Dolores, of 63 years, who he sadly missed over the past 11 months.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3-6PM, Trisagion 5PM. Additional Visitation at STS. CONSTANTINE AND HELEN CHURCH, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, WI, Monday, November 11, 2019, 11-11:30AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Sincere appreciation from Steve's family to the caring staff at Ascension Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and St. Camillus Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Milwaukee AHEPA Chapter #43 Scholarship Foundation or the American Lung Cancer Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019