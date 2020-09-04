Steve SendelbachWauwatosa - Born June 1, 1925 in Bogdanovci, Croatia. Born to Eternal Life September 3, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Melita Ellington, Steve Jr. (Debbie) Sendelbach and Christine (Tim) Gray. Dear Ota of Joel Ellington, Rebecca (Dennis) Campbell, Matthew (Stacy) Ellington, Nikolaus (Tricia) Sendelbach, Joshua (Mackenzie) Sendelbach, Jessica (Justin) Lois, Justina (Robert) Hepburn-Gray, Ashley (Christian) Gray Mueller, Amanda (Peter) Gray-Orlando and Erika Gray. Special friend of Katherine Schedlbauer. Further survived by 17 grandchildren with one on the way, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of Painters Local #781. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells St. Visitation Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Private Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.