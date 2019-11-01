|
Steve Spacek
Milwaukee - Of South Milw., was born to eternal life at the age of 69 on Oct. 31st. Survived by his wife Diane (Paquin), daughter Brook, sister Charlene Scherer and brother Dennis (Diane). Further survived by mother in law Dorothy, brother in law's Greg (Sharon), Don (Shelley) and Tom (Ruth). Greatly missed by many other family and friends. Celebration of Life services will take place Friday Nov. 8th at the KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS HALL 732 Badger Ave. South Milw. with a time of sharing from 4PM - 8PM with a service at 6PM. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019