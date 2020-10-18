1/
Steven A. Koerner
Steven A. Koerner

Pewaukee - September 25, 2020, age 68. Preceded in death by his cherished sister Amy Schroeder and parents John and Leona Koerner. Loving dad of Michelle (Steven) Drees and Jamie (Jeffrey) Wallack. Proud grandpa Meghan, Alexander, Parker, and Samantha. Brother of Jeff (Karen) Koerner.

Memorial gathering at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee on Saturday, October 24 from 12:30 PM, until the time of Service at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Wisconsin Hero Outdoors are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Ol friend we'll meet up again in heaven where you.ll be whole..pain free and in the Lord's loving arms
Tod
Classmate
