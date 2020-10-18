Steven A. Koerner
Pewaukee - September 25, 2020, age 68. Preceded in death by his cherished sister Amy Schroeder and parents John and Leona Koerner. Loving dad of Michelle (Steven) Drees and Jamie (Jeffrey) Wallack. Proud grandpa Meghan, Alexander, Parker, and Samantha. Brother of Jeff (Karen) Koerner.
Memorial gathering at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee on Saturday, October 24 from 12:30 PM, until the time of Service at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Wisconsin Hero Outdoors are appreciated.