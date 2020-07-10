1/1
Steven A. Lenz
Steven A. Lenz

Found peace on July 5, 2020, at the age of 59. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years Barbara Dreyfus; his sons Ryan, Quentin (Angela), and Julian; his mother MaryAnn; and siblings Glenn (Sue), Gerry, Kenny (Michelle), and Don (Maddie). He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Steve worked with FedEx for over 25 years. He enjoyed grilling, taking on various DIY projects, and spending time with his sons.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4PM to 6PM, Private service will follow. Please wear a mask to the visitation and service, thank you!






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
