Steven B. Huffman

Steven B. Huffman Notice
Steven B. Huffman

Bayside - Passed surrounded by his family on January 12, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Kathryn M. Huffman (nee Due). Loving father of Elizabeth A. (Adam Moen) Huffman and Rebecca M. Huffman. Beloved brother of Sharon Tepper, and uncle of Stacy. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Steven's Life on Saturday, January 25th at 10:30 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM at Northshore Funeral Services Chapel.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
