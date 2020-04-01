Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Steven Bernstein Notice
Steven Bernstein

Passed away March 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Sharon Bernstein (nee Bobrow). Cherished father of Jada Miller and Aaron (Missy) Fiul. Loving grandfather of Zachary and Samantha Miller. Dear brother of Carol (Sheldon) Glusman and Nat (Peggy) Bernstein. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many dear friends.

A private graveside service was held at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Shalom or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
