Huff, Steven D. Steven D. Huff, age 67 of Mequon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Moline, IL on September 24, 1951, he was the son of the late Troy and Dorothy (Stromquist) Huff. Steven received his education from Boston University Law School and was editor of the Boston University Law Review. Steven spent his entire legal career working with the law firm of Reinhart-Boerner-Van Deuren. Over his decades of practice, Steven maintained valuable ongoing relationships with major investment consulting firms, investment managers, leading record keepers, trustees and actuaries. He was a trusted advisor to a wide range of clients across the nation, including corporations, public plans, ESOPs and qualified plans. Steven advised his client on issues that include design and implementation of a broad range of retirement, health, deferred compensation, and similar ERISA and public plans. On December 27, 1998, Steven and Marina Mamalakis were united as one in marriage. He was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Wauwatosa and attended Saint John Chrysostomos Monastery in Pleasant Prairie. Steven is survived by his adoring wife, Marina; his beloved children, Dan (Gwen) and Bridget; his father-in-law, Professor Markos Mamalakis; his siblings, Judith (Anthony) DePaepe, Jan Stevens, Maureen Glendon and Michael (Mona) Huff. He is further survived by the entire Mamalakis family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Blackwell; his brothers-in-law, William Blackwell and Richard Stevens; and his mother-in-law, Angelica Mamalakis. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Chrysostomos Monastery, 4600 93rd St., Pleasant Prairie. Interment will follow in St. John Chrysostomos Cemetery. A visitation for Steven will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial remembrances be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 or Saint John Chrysostomos Monastery, 4600 93rd St., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 262-658-4101 Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2019