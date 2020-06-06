Steven G. Gilmore
Greenfield - A memorial visitation will be held from 3PM-5PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151), with a memorial service to follow at 5PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.