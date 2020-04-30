Steven Greenman
Dr. Steven Greenman 72. Succumbed to covid 19 on April 28.
The internment was private. A Jewish service and memorial will be held via Zoom on Tuesday May 5 at 12 noon.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87495236595pwd=RGJyR1g4bmRwOWR1NDA3U05TRTlXZz09. Contributions maybe made in his memory to Chabad of downtown Pob 510525 Milwaukee, WI 53203.
Chabadofdowntown.org
Dr. Steven Greenman 72. Succumbed to covid 19 on April 28.
The internment was private. A Jewish service and memorial will be held via Zoom on Tuesday May 5 at 12 noon.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87495236595pwd=RGJyR1g4bmRwOWR1NDA3U05TRTlXZz09. Contributions maybe made in his memory to Chabad of downtown Pob 510525 Milwaukee, WI 53203.
Chabadofdowntown.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020.