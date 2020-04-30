Steven Greenman
Steven Greenman

Dr. Steven Greenman 72. Succumbed to covid 19 on April 28.

The internment was private. A Jewish service and memorial will be held via Zoom on Tuesday May 5 at 12 noon.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87495236595pwd=RGJyR1g4bmRwOWR1NDA3U05TRTlXZz09. Contributions maybe made in his memory to Chabad of downtown Pob 510525 Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Chabadofdowntown.org




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020.
