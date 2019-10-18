Resources
Steven H. Zillmer


1943 - 2019
Mercer - Steven H. Zillmer, 76 of Mercer, Wisconsin, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease.

You could find Steve "Harvey" golfing whenever he could and he lived up to his nickname "Miles" Zillmer having driven with his family on road trips to Wyoming, Colorado, Canada and Florida countless wonderful times for spring break. He loved cars, The Rolling Stones, and could make and fix anything or figure out how to do it. In 1991, while on one of many cabin vacations in Manitowish Waters with his family, Steve found a house on Echo Lake in Mercer and the rest is history. He loved being on the lake boating and swimming and winters meant finding a Christmas tree in the woods he would cut down. Steve is missed and has been missed for a long time, but he is at peace now.

Steve was born on May 3, 1943, and grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Harvey Zillmer and is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter Carla Fahden, son-in-law Jack Fahden; grandson Woody Fahden; granddaughter June Harvey Fahden; daughter Katy Zillmer; sister Nan Murley; many relatives and good buddies and friends. A private celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com, appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
