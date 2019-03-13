|
Fisher, Steven J. 71, of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long illness. Steve was born in Eau Claire, WI to John and Mary Fisher (nee Bellesbach) on December 11, 1947. Survived by parents Mary Anne (Fisher) and Daniel Pett of Waukesha, WI, beloved father of Anna (Travis) Becker of Sun Prairie, WI and Rebecca (Craig) Rieber of Onalaska, WI; loving grandfather of Josey, Jonah, Ela and Adam; siblings Sylvia (Dan) Young, Katherine (Ralph) Spano, Jack (Pamela) Fisher, Timothy Fisher, Susan (Randy) Domres, Theodore (Tess) Fisher; special brother-in-law Bruce Heck; also survived by many nieces and nephews and very special friends, Marilyn Fisher and Jerry Wagner. Preceded in death by his father, John Fisher, first wife, Pamela Beck (nee Scholz) and sister Mary Lou (Bruce) Heck. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Steve are invited to a celebration of life at the Historic Courthouse 1893, at 916 N. East Ave. Waukesha, WI on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with visitation from 1PM to 3PM, memorial service to follow. Private burial at North Prairie Cemetery, North Prairie, WI in spring. The Fisher family would like to extend our gratitude to Steve's medical team at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, as well as the staff at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI for the wonderful kindness, care and compassion shown to our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019