Robbins, Steven J. Passed away May 25, 2019 at the age of 57. Loving father of Andrea (Thomas) Hill and Jordan (Melissa) Robbins. Dear grandfather of Sophie M. Robbins-Britz, Jordan Robbins and Olivia Robbins. Fond brother of Lisa (Mark Kalz) Robbins. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 1:00 PM at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Temple Menorah appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019