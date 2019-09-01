|
Steven J. Rogers
Richfield - Rogers, Steven J. of Richfield. Passed away peacefully at home after a courageous, valiant battle with cancer on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 48 years. Devoted father of Ava Victoria Rogers. Beloved son Leonard (Lynda) Rogers and Jaclyn (Jon) Christiansen. Loving brother of JoAnna Rogers (Keith Chycinski), Jodi (Kevin) Elenteny, Dawn (AJ) Cates, Toni (Dan) Gillette, Carrie Long and Jon Christiansen, Jr. Special friend and former husband of Coreen Rogers. Steve is also loved and will be missed by other family, many friends and coworkers.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 AM, until time of service at 11:00 AM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., (on the corner of Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a scholarship for his daughter Ava at a later date.
