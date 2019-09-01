Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven J. Rogers


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven J. Rogers Notice
Rogers, Steven J. Of Richfield. Passed away peacefully at home after a courageous, valiant battle with cancer on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 48 years. Devoted father of Ava Victoria Rogers. Beloved son Leonard (Lynda) Rogers and Jaclyn (Jon) Christiansen. Loving brother of JoAnna Rogers (Keith Chycinski), Jodi (Kevin) Elenteny, Dawn (AJ) Cates, Toni (Dan) Gillette, Carrie Long and Jon Christiansen, Jr. Special friend and former husband of Coreen Rogers. Steve is also loved and will be missed by other family, many friends and coworkers. There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 AM, until time of service at 11:00 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (on the corner of Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a scholarship for his daughter Ava at a later date. To receive this obit/directions text 1855996 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline