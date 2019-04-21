|
|
Mijokovic, Steven John Steven John Mijokovic, 71, of Estero, FL, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Formerly of New Berlin, WI, he had been an Estero resident since 2008. He was born October 12, 1947 in Greenfield, WI, the son of Michael and Sophie (nee Mirkos) Mijokovic. As a Vietnam veteran, an avid golfer, humanitarian, volunteer, and member of Peace Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers, he lived his life to serve others. Mr. Mijokovic is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Ann (nee Wolf) Mijokovic; his brother, Phillip (Mary Lou) Mijokovic of Milwaukee, WI; cousin, Leo (Marge) Gaspardo of West Bend, WI; sister-in-law, Sue (Jeff) Wejrowski of Milwaukee, WI; niece and nephew, Krissy and Mike (Brooke) Wejrowski; and his beloved dog, Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Mijokovic. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the cemetery from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service and interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, www. harrychapinfoodbank.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.shikany funeralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019