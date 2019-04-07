Resources
Steven Joseph Schiller

Schiller, Steven Joseph Of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, formerly of Sussex, WI, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at the age of 44. Beloved son of Roger (Bobbie) Schiller & Carol Schiller. Dear brother to Jason (Colleen) Schiller. Uncle to Liam & Garrett Schiller. Best Friend to Axl, his beloved Shih-Poo. Also survived by a large, loving family & close friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59W22476 Silver Spring Dr., Sussex, WI 53089 from 5PM-7PM., Memorial service at 7PM. The family suggests, and would truly appreciate memorial contributions. To view full Obituary, please go to: www.honorone.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
