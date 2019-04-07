|
Schiller, Steven Joseph Of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, formerly of Sussex, WI, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at the age of 44. Beloved son of Roger (Bobbie) Schiller & Carol Schiller. Dear brother to Jason (Colleen) Schiller. Uncle to Liam & Garrett Schiller. Best Friend to Axl, his beloved Shih-Poo. Also survived by a large, loving family & close friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59W22476 Silver Spring Dr., Sussex, WI 53089 from 5PM-7PM., Memorial service at 7PM. The family suggests, and would truly appreciate memorial contributions. To view full Obituary, please go to: www.honorone.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019