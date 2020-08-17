Steven K. "Steve" Magnus
Franksville - Age 62. Entered into Eternal Life on August 15th surrounded by loving family. Beloved son of (the late) Floyd Magnus and Beverly (nee Wolter) Hohnstein. Cherished father of Kimberly (Nick) Lutes and Taneal Kendzor. Loving grandfather of Mila and Ava. Dear brother of (the late) David (Judy), Kevin, and Dawn (Mike) Carney. Further survived by his niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. He loved working on and riding his motorcycle and gardening. Proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 20th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance are appreciated. https://www.ccalliance.org/