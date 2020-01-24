Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Stecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven K. "Steve" Stecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven K. "Steve" Stecker Notice
Steven "Steve" K. Stecker

Cedarburg - Of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Jill (Nee Gleisberg). Loving father of John (Chelsea) and Nick (Jenny) Stecker. Proud grandfather of Isabella, Jack and Miles. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-South, N44 W6055 Hamilton Rd in Cedarburg. Visitation Fri. Jan. 31, 2020, AT THE CHURCH from 4-7:00 PM and on Sat. AT THE CHURCH from 1:00 PM until time of Mass. Steve enjoyed working side by side with his sons at their accounting firm, Stecker & Associates in Cedarburg. Memorials to St. Boniface School in Germantown or St. Francis Borgia School are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline