Cedarburg - Of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Jill (Nee Gleisberg). Loving father of John (Chelsea) and Nick (Jenny) Stecker. Proud grandfather of Isabella, Jack and Miles. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-South, N44 W6055 Hamilton Rd in Cedarburg. Visitation Fri. Jan. 31, 2020, AT THE CHURCH from 4-7:00 PM and on Sat. AT THE CHURCH from 1:00 PM until time of Mass. Steve enjoyed working side by side with his sons at their accounting firm, Stecker & Associates in Cedarburg. Memorials to St. Boniface School in Germantown or St. Francis Borgia School are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020