Steven L. Fuerstenau
Steven L. Fuerstenau

Wauwatosa - Age 77, of Wauwatosa, passed peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Steve is survived by his children, Michael (Kathy), David (Lisa), James, and Kristine (Michael) Zelley; grandchildren, Donnie, Jordan, Jack, Hannah, Brooke, Sydney, Lily, Caleb, Jonah, and Ashley; great-grandson, Waylon; sisters, Jeannie Sykora, Vicki, and Karen (Cary) Zigman; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Karen; and parents Donald C. and Suzanne (Williams) Fuerstenau. A lifelong resident of Wauwatosa who attended Lincoln Elementary, Longfellow Junior High and Wauwatosa East High School, Steve was a printing bindery tradesman and foreman at printers in the Milwaukee area, including Marek Printing and A-Z Printing. His sense of humor, easy demeanor, caring spirit, giving nature, and endearing laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He loved family first and foremost, enjoyed spending time in Waupaca with his cousin and best friend Robert Chesbrough, followed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers, and established a happy place poolside with his neighbor-friends at Serafino Square. Gifts to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A memorial tribute video is posted for his Facebook friends only; please post memories at www.facebook.com/steve.fuerstenau.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
