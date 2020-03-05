|
|
Steven L. Leifer
West Allis - Age 72 years. Passed away peacefully March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Gegenhuber) for 31 years. Dear father of David, Carolyn (Conway) Dellenbusch, and the late Kathryn. Stepfather of Mathew (Tami) Garrison and Thomas Garrison. Dear friend of Jane Styza and James Hardie. Further survived by 7 loving grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 14 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. from 11:00 AM until the Memorial Services and Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM. Private interment Southern WI Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove.
Steve was a US Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020