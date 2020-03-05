Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Leifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven L. Leifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven L. Leifer Notice
Steven L. Leifer

Age 72 years. Passed away peacefully March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Gegenhuber) for 31 years. Dear father of David, Carolyn (Conway) Dellenbusch, and the late Kathryn. Stepfather of Mathew (Tami) Garrison and Thomas Garrison. Dear friend of Jane Styza and James Hardie. Further survived by 7 loving grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 14 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. from 11:00 AM until the Memorial Service and Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM. Private interment Southern WI Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove.

Steve was a US Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline