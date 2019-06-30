Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke's United Church of Christ
2200 18th Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Pantaleo, Steven L. Steven passed away peacefully after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Steven was born and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1983. He earned an Associate's degree from MATC and completed his bachelor's degree from Marquette University in 1987. Steven worked at Vaugh Communications from 1987-1989 before opening his own company. He was the proud owner and operator of SP Video, Inc. in Milwaukee for the past 30 years. He had a wonderful reputation for devoted customer service, providing audio/visual services for clients in the greater Milwaukee area and beyond. Steven was one of three boys born to the late Sally (Marsden) and Peter Pantaleo. Steven will forever be remembered by his beloved brothers Joe and Scott, beloved children Jack and William Pantaleo, many nieces and nephews, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him. Steven enjoyed cheering for the Packers, the Brewers and was an avid fan of rummage sales, always on the lookout for a great find. He enjoyed collecting Big Little Books, trying new restaurants and was especially fond of dessert, often ordering it first. He loved spending time with his family and was always up for a game of 31. Steven was a longtime member of St Luke's United Church of Christ in South Milwaukee. Steven touched the lives of many people with his smile, generosity and maintained his sense of humor all the way till the end. Steven is survived by his sons Jack (21) Madison, WI and William (18) Franklin, WI and brothers Joe (Chris) of Boca Raton, FL and Scott (Merry) of Puyallup, WA. He was the treasured Uncle Stevie to Amy, Michael, Megan, Philip, Hannah, Vince and Gianna along with countless other friends and family whom are blessed to know him. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial donations be made to the family for the support of his children. Visitation will be held Tuesday at Schaff Funeral Home 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ (2200 18th Ave. South Milwaukee) at 1:00 PM (please meet at the church).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
