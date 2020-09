Steven Lester GrawertWatertown - Passed to eternal life Monday, September 7, 2020, age 62 years. Loving son of Laverne and the late Lester. Brother of Susan (Fred) Debelack. Uncle of Fred, Linda and Dan Debelack. Nephew of Walter (Nancy) Klug. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Private services were held with burial at Highland Memorial Park. Special thanks to all of Steven's caregivers especially those at Stoneridge Court for all their wonderful care over the many years.