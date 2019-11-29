|
Steven M. Scardino
Passed away peacefully November 27, 2019 at the age of 67years. Loving father of Catherine (Kevin) Kroll and Angela (Edward) Krajenka. Dear grandfather of Sierra Scardino and great-grandfather of Isabell. Brother of Sam (Vivian) and Rosemarie (Brian) Moeck. Uncle of Nicholas Moeck, Scott Scardino and the late Douglas Scardino. Further survived by other family and friends.
Steven was a proud US Army Veteran and avid outdoorsman. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 7 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:00 to 12:00 Noon followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Private Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019