|
|
Kryzanek, Steven Marc Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved son of Victor and Diane (nee Pryzbilla). Also survived by his "Baby" brother of James Victor (Eva). Dearest Uncle Steve of Lillianna. Further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Destiny Adult Family in Racine, especially Lonnie, Sarah, AJ and Melissa and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care. Steve loved to eat Asian food (shrimp egg foo yung), sports, music and gardening. Memorial Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, April 1 from 1 - 3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019