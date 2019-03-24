Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kryzanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Marc Kryzanek

Notice Condolences Flowers

Steven Marc Kryzanek Notice
Kryzanek, Steven Marc Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved son of Victor and Diane (nee Pryzbilla). Also survived by his "Baby" brother of James Victor (Eva). Dearest Uncle Steve of Lillianna. Further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Destiny Adult Family in Racine, especially Lonnie, Sarah, AJ and Melissa and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care. Steve loved to eat Asian food (shrimp egg foo yung), sports, music and gardening. Memorial Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, April 1 from 1 - 3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now